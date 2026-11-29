Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,784 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $42,552,000. Toll Brothers accounts for about 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $1,610,696,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $166,250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $164,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $125,912,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $88,646,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen East sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $108,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,719,185.58. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.14 and a 12-month high of $168.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stonex Financial upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.40.

View Our Latest Report on TOL

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilding company focused primarily on designing, building, marketing and selling luxury residential properties. Its offerings include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and active-adult communities, with designs and features tailored to different locations and buyers. Founded in 1967 by brothers Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll, the company has expanded from its Pennsylvania roots to serve homebuyers in markets across the United States. In addition to homebuilding, its activities include land development and services such as mortgage financing, title insurance and property management.

See Also

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