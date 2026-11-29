Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,364 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,060,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Progressive by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 80,232 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $285,902.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,362.98. This trade represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Susan Griffith sold 37,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $8,195,691.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,438 shares in the company, valued at $106,553,641. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,416. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PGR opened at $239.14 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $189.20 and a fifty-two week high of $241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $233.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance company best known for its personal and commercial auto insurance. It also offers coverage for motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, homes and other property, serving customers through direct sales and independent insurance agents. Founded in 1937, Progressive has grown into a nationwide insurer, with operations across the United States. Its products include auto policies for individuals and businesses, as well as property and specialty insurance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

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