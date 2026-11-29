Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 417.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 516,814 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.6% of Prana Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Citigroup were worth $82,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,244,602,000. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $458,275,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,956,349 shares of the company's stock worth $11,199,986,000 after buying an additional 2,913,701 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,137.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,840,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,579,000 after buying an additional 1,691,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,467,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,745,001,000 after buying an additional 1,210,006 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Latest Citigroup News

Here's some of the latest news about C:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup is reportedly discussing a possible return to Venezuela with U.S. officials and exploring the sanctions waivers it would need to resume banking services. A return could create new business opportunities, though it remains contingent on regulatory approval and is still under discussion. Article: Citigroup explores Venezuela banking return

Citigroup is reportedly discussing a possible return to Venezuela with U.S. officials and exploring the sanctions waivers it would need to resume banking services. A return could create new business opportunities, though it remains contingent on regulatory approval and is still under discussion. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup and JPMorgan are reportedly seeking buyers for some AI-related loans, potentially reducing exposure or freeing capacity for other lending. The move may help manage risk, but it comes as investor appetite for financing the AI buildout is being tested. Article: Banks look to offload AI-related debt

Citigroup and JPMorgan are reportedly seeking buyers for some AI-related loans, potentially reducing exposure or freeing capacity for other lending. The move may help manage risk, but it comes as investor appetite for financing the AI buildout is being tested. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s wealth management division reportedly advised clients with excess cash to consider buying stocks as market fear rose. This reflects Citi’s market outlook, but the report does not point to a direct change in the bank’s earnings outlook. Article: Citi says investors should buy stocks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Citigroup from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE C opened at $115.59 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc. is a global financial services company serving consumers, businesses, governments and institutional investors. Its businesses include consumer banking and credit cards, wealth management, investment banking, capital markets, and treasury and trade services. The company provides products and services such as deposit accounts, loans, payment solutions, financial advice, securities trading, and corporate financing. Through its institutional businesses, Citi supports clients with services including cash management, cross-border payments, foreign exchange and risk management.

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