Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,851 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $75,871,000. MSCI comprises about 2.4% of Prana Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $13,646,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,374 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MSCI Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $637.41 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $681.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $598.84 and a 200-day moving average of $578.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $887.83 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,080. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 2,381 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.66, for a total value of $1,484,934.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,100.64. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on MSCI from $670.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair set a $680.00 target price on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $735.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $683.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision-support tools and data to asset managers, banks, pension funds and other financial institutions. Its offerings include global equity and fixed-income indexes used as benchmarks and in investment products, along with portfolio and risk analytics that help clients evaluate exposures, performance and potential risks. The company also offers environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate data and analytics, as well as tools covering private assets and real estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

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