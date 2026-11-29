Prana Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,804 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 305,673 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in State Street were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial set a $200.00 target price on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on State Street from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on State Street from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STT

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP W. Hu sold 7,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $1,197,104.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,657.85. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ronald O’Hanley sold 14,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,395,588.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,537,963. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $164.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $195.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.01. State Street had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Tracing its origins to the Union Bank, established in Boston in 1792, the company has a long history serving businesses and institutions. State Street provides investment servicing and investment management services. Its offerings include custody, fund administration, accounting, middle-office services, and data and analytics for institutional investors and financial firms. Through State Street Investment Management, formerly known as State Street Global Advisors, it also offers investment strategies and products, including exchange-traded funds.

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