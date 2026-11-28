Soleus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,515 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,002 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at $61,488,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter valued at $3,294,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 1.3%

PRAX stock opened at $351.61 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.20 and a twelve month high of $392.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $287.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.76.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $0.31. On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $706.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $660.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRAX

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for central nervous system disorders. The company applies neuroscience and precision-medicine approaches to conditions involving abnormal neuronal activity, including epilepsy and movement disorders. Its investigational pipeline includes potential therapies for disorders such as essential tremor and developmental and focal epilepsies. These medicines remain in development and are not approved treatments.

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