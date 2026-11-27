State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,008,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.74% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $304,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,458,863 shares of the company's stock worth $1,113,514,000 after purchasing an additional 218,777 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,583,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 213,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,001 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,035,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $800.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target (up from $470.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $660.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $347.09 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.20 and a 12-month high of $392.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $287.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $0.31. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company applies neuroscience and precision-medicine research to conditions involving abnormalities in brain circuits and neuronal activity. Its investigational programs have included small-molecule therapies for disorders such as essential tremor and epilepsy, as well as genetic-medicine approaches for certain rare neurological conditions. These candidates are in development and are not approved treatments.

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