Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,993,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,795,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,984,000 after buying an additional 832,389 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 424,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,302,000.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Everus Construction Group stock traded up $11.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,253. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $145.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $879.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Everus Construction Group's revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everus Construction Group to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research initiated coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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