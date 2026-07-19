Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 5,932 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,353 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company's stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $385.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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