Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock worth $133,940,000 after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,803,000 after purchasing an additional 716,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,311 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. grew its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 1,263,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 256,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,179,736 shares of the company's stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 805,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.17. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $86.19.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $149,000,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock worth $297,782,099. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEI

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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