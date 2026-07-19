Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 187.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company's stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts: Sign Up

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that SiriusPoint Ltd. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPNT

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SiriusPoint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SiriusPoint wasn't on the list.

While SiriusPoint currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here