Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after buying an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $507.94. 11,682,017 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,080,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $572.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.13 and a 200-day moving average of $335.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $535.50.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More.

Big, bullish analyst moves are lifting momentum: D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a Buy and a $1,000 target, arguing Micron can capture outsized AI memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $660 and kept a Buy — another top shop increasing upside expectations, reinforcing buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More.

Fundamental catalyst: reports of strong HBM demand and sellouts for AI data centers support a multi‑year memory supercycle thesis that benefits Micron’s margins and revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More.

Sector tailwind — upbeat results/forecasts from storage and semiconductor peers (e.g., Seagate) have lifted investor confidence that enterprise AI spending will sustain memory and storage purchases. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More.

Sell‑side earnings/estimate revisions are nudging expectations higher (Erste/others raising FY estimates), adding support to consensus profit forecasts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More.

Company visibility: Micron will present at the J.P. Morgan Tech conference on May 20 — a potential information catalyst for guidance/strategy but not an earnings event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More.

Broader analyst interest: MU is being included in AI/tech "high-conviction" lists and ETFs, which can amplify flows but also raise correlation risk with the AI trade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More.

Valuation and rotation risk: several pieces question whether MU’s run already prices in ideal execution — articles warning "too late?" and "mid‑cycle correction" have surfaced, which can trigger profit-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and demand-risk headlines: commentary about potential AI capex slowdowns (OpenAI reports) and a “forecast could spell trouble” angle increase tail risk; heavy insider selling noted in data summaries may also weigh on sentiment for some investors. Read More. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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