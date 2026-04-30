Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 41,973 Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Phibro Animal Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,184 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,005 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 41,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,364. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health's payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,393 shares of company stock worth $14,383,587. 50.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

See Also

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