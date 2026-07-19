Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Theravance Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $16.93 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $872.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.17.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 104.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $218,216.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,970.23. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 273,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $4,718,797.33. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,237,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,158,317.17. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 350,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JonesTrading cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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