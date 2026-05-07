Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,694 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Intuit were worth $32,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 2.5%

INTU opened at $388.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.78 and a 200-day moving average of $534.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.11 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $550.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $636.10.

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About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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