Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $14.49 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 45,188 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,621.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 87,770 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,141 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $392.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of KNSL opened at $303.90 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $300.23 and a one year high of $512.76. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.36.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Kinsale Capital Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Michael P. Kehoe remains a large shareholder after the sale — he still directly owns 308,048 shares (worth roughly $93.2M after the trade), which can be read as management alignment with shareholders.

CEO Michael P. Kehoe remains a large shareholder after the sale — he still directly owns 308,048 shares (worth roughly $93.2M after the trade), which can be read as management alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Kinsale announced the retirement of CIO Diane Schnupp and a leadership transition; the move appears orderly (planned retirement) but introduces some execution risk until the successor is in place. Kinsale Capital Announces CIO Retirement and Leadership Transition

Kinsale announced the retirement of CIO Diane Schnupp and a leadership transition; the move appears orderly (planned retirement) but introduces some execution risk until the successor is in place. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale of 22,576 shares (avg. $302.66, ~$6.83M) — the disclosed Form 4 shows a ~6.8% reduction in his position, and insider selling often weighs on sentiment. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

CEO sale of 22,576 shares (avg. $302.66, ~$6.83M) — the disclosed Form 4 shows a ~6.8% reduction in his position, and insider selling often weighs on sentiment. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026 down to $4.64 from $4.90; Q3 2026 to $4.84; several quarters and FY2027/FY2028 also trimmed). These revisions lower forward expectations and can pressure the stock’s valuation and sentiment until earnings prove otherwise.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinsale Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinsale Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Kinsale Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here