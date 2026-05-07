Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 485,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in NU were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in NU by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,394 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NU

In related news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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