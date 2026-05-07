Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $10.92 Million in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $10,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.74.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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