Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 129,793 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,793 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $359.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.88 and a 200 day moving average of $319.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.79 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $369.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total value of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,957,998.01. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Marriott International News

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About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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