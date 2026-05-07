Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 24,997 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,997 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $517.82.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,460. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.48 and a 200-day moving average of $486.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here