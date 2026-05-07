Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 40,926 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,422 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 40,926 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates comprises approximately 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.28% of Manhattan Associates worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,363 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,708 shares of the software maker's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts: Sign Up

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Manhattan Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manhattan Associates wasn't on the list.

While Manhattan Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here