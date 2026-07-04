Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,340 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,432 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.36% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 650,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 547.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 615,215 shares of the company's stock worth $37,811,000 after purchasing an additional 520,186 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 387,321 shares of the company's stock worth $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company's stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 606,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,430,000 after buying an additional 292,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $80.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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