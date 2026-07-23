Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 1,700.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.32%.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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