Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $311,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co now owns 2,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 88,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 263,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $84,357,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $289.86 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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