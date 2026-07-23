Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,306 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 5,678.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,355,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $929,312,000 after buying an additional 953,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Equinix by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,094,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $838,798,000 after buying an additional 252,964 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Equinix by 709.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $219,342,000 after buying an additional 250,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,028.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $720.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,057.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total transaction of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,240.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $894.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,109.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,153.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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