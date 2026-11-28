Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 232,238 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.45% of Primerica worth $119,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.58, for a total transaction of $532,044.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,847.38. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.94, for a total value of $442,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,438,681.74. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,249 shares of company stock worth $1,255,263. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $295.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.22. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.09 and a 12 month high of $327.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.40 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $901.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 22.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primerica's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $291.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Primerica from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Primerica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $318.80.

Read Our Latest Report on PRI

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc. is a financial services company that focuses on helping middle-income households in the United States and Canada address their financial needs. Its representatives offer term life insurance and access to investment and savings products, including mutual funds, annuities and managed accounts. The company distributes its products through a network of independent representatives, many of whom are licensed to provide insurance and securities services. Primerica also offers clients education on budgeting, saving and managing debt.

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