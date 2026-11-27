State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,785 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,046,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.41% of Primerica worth $282,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $848,161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,021,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,044,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.58, for a total transaction of $532,044.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,847.38. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barbara A. Yastine sold 949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.90, for a total value of $280,809.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,313.90. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,249 shares of company stock worth $1,255,263. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $295.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.86. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $327.28. The company's 50 day moving average price is $283.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.40 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $901.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Primerica from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Primerica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $291.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $318.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Its core business is term life insurance, which it distributes through a network of representatives who work directly with clients. Through its investment and savings businesses, Primerica offers products and services including mutual funds, annuities, managed investment accounts, and retirement planning solutions. It also connects clients with certain third-party providers of products such as auto and homeowners insurance.

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