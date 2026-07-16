Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 131,797 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,874 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $125,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,371,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,639,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $142,797,000 after buying an additional 470,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 8,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $83,895,000 after acquiring an additional 446,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK'S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,534,674.92. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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