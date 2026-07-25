Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,358 Shares of Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,050 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Brink's worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brink's by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Brink's by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Brink's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Brink's by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,953 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCO

Brink's Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.94. Brink's Company has a 52-week low of $84.99 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 87.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brink's's dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brink's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brink's wasn't on the list.

While Brink's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here