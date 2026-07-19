Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,568 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,487 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Sanmina worth $41,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $400,273,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $244,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanmina by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $98,833,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $109,907,000 after purchasing an additional 108,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.00.

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Sanmina Stock Down 0.4%

SANM opened at $197.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sanmina Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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