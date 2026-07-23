Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 87,741 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,658 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 87,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.The firm had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Evercore set a $54.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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