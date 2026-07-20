Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 471,309 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,209 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 471,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Sportradar Group worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 175.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 388,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company's stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportradar Group news, CEO Carsten Koerl acquired 143,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,278,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. This represents a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajani Ramanathan acquired 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $99,957.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,448.03. The trade was a 25.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sportradar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action against Sportradar is July 17, with claims covering purchases made between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Article link

Multiple law firms reminded investors that the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action against Sportradar is July 17, with claims covering purchases made between November 7, 2024 and April 21, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms issued similar notices urging investors with losses in Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) to contact counsel before the deadline, keeping the lawsuit in focus for shareholders. Article link

Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, and other firms issued similar notices urging investors with losses in to contact counsel before the deadline, keeping the lawsuit in focus for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a separate note pointing to JPMorgan Chase’s positive forecast for Sportradar stock, which may offer some offsetting support, though the dominant theme in the latest headlines is still litigation-related. Article link

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

See Also

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