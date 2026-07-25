Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 480,378 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 814.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,387 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 480,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of OneSpaWorld worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Report on OSW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,754,834.68. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $259,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,213.94. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.The business had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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