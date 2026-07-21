Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 51,908 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,104 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 123.0% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 53,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Nutrien's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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