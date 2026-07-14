Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 98,770 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,052,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 9.93% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $481,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,720,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,208,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 203,226 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.7%

SBRA stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.45.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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