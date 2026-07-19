Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,092 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tenet Healthcare worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 299.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,010 shares of the company's stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $213.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.48.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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