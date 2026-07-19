Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
BrightSpring Health Services logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group increased its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 9.8% in the first quarter, owning 804,375 shares valued at about $34.3 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple firms issuing buy or outperform ratings and a consensus price target of $70.12; Raymond James started coverage with an outperform rating and an $80 target.
  • BrightSpring reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates with $0.39 EPS and $3.61 billion in revenue, while the stock traded near its 52-week high at $70.69.
  • Five stocks we like better than BrightSpring Health Services.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,375 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $34,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BTSG shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $2,056,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,194,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,177,051.25. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BrightSpring Health Services Right Now?

Before you consider BrightSpring Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightSpring Health Services wasn't on the list.

While BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines