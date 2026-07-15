Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744,607 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of RTX worth $336,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.47. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $143.56 and a one year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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