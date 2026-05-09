Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,789 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,555,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,727,518,000 after buying an additional 7,805,814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 173.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,641,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 325.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,344,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $108,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $81,494,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MetLife Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MET opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.33 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The stock's 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 4.66%.The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MetLife's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from MetLife's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on MetLife in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded MetLife from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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