Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $107.79 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,549 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NRG Energy worth $107,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after buying an additional 234,666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $910,324,000 after acquiring an additional 82,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $790,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $305,817,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.00. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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