Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.18 Million Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Belden worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth $264,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 8.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 273.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Belden Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $102.84 on Friday. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.03 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Belden's payout ratio is 3.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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