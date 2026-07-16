Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $149.08 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 686.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 4,518,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.69% of Brixmor Property Group worth $149,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.9%

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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