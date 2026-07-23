Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,856 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Celsius worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Celsius's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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