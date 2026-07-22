Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.01 Million Position in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 56,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Itron worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,010.93. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $26,914.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,167. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Itron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The firm had revenue of $586.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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