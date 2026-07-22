Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,723 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Korn/Ferry International worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $768.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.35 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.Korn/Ferry International's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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