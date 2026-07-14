Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.33 Billion Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 152,739 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.57% of Transdigm Group worth $2,333,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,499.80.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 4.3%

TDG opened at $1,235.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,276.49.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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