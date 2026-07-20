Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.06 Million Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report) by 27,393.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,793,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Haleon worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN - Free Report).

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