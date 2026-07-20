Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.90 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $28,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 566,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,913,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.07 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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