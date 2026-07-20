Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,166 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 545,334 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Cellebrite DI worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBT opened at $15.44 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $161,642.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,620,089.77. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $683,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,474,507.22. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLBT. Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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