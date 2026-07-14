Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $409.03 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,870 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,192,656 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Roper Technologies worth $409,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $828,821,000 after buying an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $566.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.64.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here